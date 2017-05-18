Winners announced in 2016 APME newspa...

Winners announced in 2016 APME newspaper contest in Ohio

Newspapers in Columbus, Canton, Sandusky, Newark and Massillon were named the best in the state Sunday in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition. General Excellence awards for 2016 went to The Columbus Dispatch, The Canton Repository, Sandusky Register, The Advocate and The Independent.

