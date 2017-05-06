William MacDonald to be featured at B...

William MacDonald to be featured at BGSU Firelands commencement...

William MacDonald will be the featured keynote speaker today during Bowling Green State University Firelands College's 32nd commencement ceremonies. BGSU Firelands will recognize 225 students who earned degrees at the campus during the 2016-2017 academic year.

