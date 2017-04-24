Unemployed Ohioans would lose healthcare coverage under proposed changes to Medicaid expansion
The proposed budget would only cover under the expansion those who are 55 or older or medically fragile, employed, enrolled in a workforce training program or a recovery program. But Tracy Carter, MetroHealth System's senior director of state and federal government relations, says such changes are problematic.
