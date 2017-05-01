Tuesday's storms produced an EF0 tornado right across Ohio border in Butler County,...
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed today that a weak, EF0 tornado touched down near Prospect, Butler County, around 2:31 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries or damage have been reported to the weather service yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Sun
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Apr 29
|Jon Snout
|188
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Apr 27
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC