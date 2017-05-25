Trump budget dismays families hit by ...

Trump budget dismays families hit by opioid addiction crisis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

President Donald Trump released a federal budget that reduces funding for addiction treatment, research and prevention. The 10-year plan will shrink Medicaid spending, which provides coverage to an estimated three in 10 with opioid addiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13) 12 hr Ulysses G 147
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) Wed xoxoxo 5
News Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un... Wed spytheweb 7
News Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin... May 20 tomin cali 4
News Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd... May 20 They cannot kill ... 3
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre May 19 Big B 8
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... May 19 tina anne 80
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC