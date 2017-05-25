Trump budget dismays families hit by opioid addiction crisis
President Donald Trump released a federal budget that reduces funding for addiction treatment, research and prevention. The 10-year plan will shrink Medicaid spending, which provides coverage to an estimated three in 10 with opioid addiction.
