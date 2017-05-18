Trump Acolyte Josh Mandel Secures GOP...

Trump Acolyte Josh Mandel Secures GOP Candidacy For Ohio Senate Race

The 2018 mid-term elections may be far away, but in Ohio's Senate race, one Jewish Republican candidate is already moving forward. Josh Mandel, the state treasurer who failed in his 2012 Senate bid, has all but secured his place as his party's candidate for the seat in 2018.

