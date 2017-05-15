Troopers seize 71 pounds of pot, 26 p...

Troopers seize 71 pounds of pot, 26 pounds of hash on Ohio Turnpike

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the found him driving a car that was carrying more than $1 million worth of pot and hash. Troopers stopped the car last week for improperly changing lanes last week along the Ohio Turnpike in Boston Township, Summit County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... 3 hr Fcvk tRump 61
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre 11 hr They cannot kill ... 7
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... 12 hr Ticoca 4
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
Sandra Sexton May 10 Jace 1
News Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg... May 7 They cannot kill ... 2
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC