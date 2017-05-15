Troopers seize 71 pounds of pot, 26 pounds of hash on Ohio Turnpike
An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the found him driving a car that was carrying more than $1 million worth of pot and hash. Troopers stopped the car last week for improperly changing lanes last week along the Ohio Turnpike in Boston Township, Summit County.
