Trending Now 1 HRS Ago Pit bull will begin stint as Ohio police K-9
Leonard is a pit bull who has completed training and will become part of the Clay Township Police Department's K-9 unit. The dog, Leonard, is Ohio's first pit bull K-9 and will be used to sniff out drugs, WCMH reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|4 hr
|tina anne
|80
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|9 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|14 hr
|pamw
|61
|Pridestaff drug test
|Thu
|Dan
|3
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC