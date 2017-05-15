This Ohio rep is staying out of 2018 Senate race U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi ...
Tiberi was seen as a potential general election threat to Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who faces re-election next year. Tiberi's moderate stances and support from the GOP establishment would have been contrasted with the veteran Brown's liberal voting record.
