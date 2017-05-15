The Latest: GPS placed on truck of vi...

The Latest: GPS placed on truck of victim's brother in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

An arrest warrant says investigators placed a GPS device on the truck of the brother of one of eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre. The arrest warrant for James Manley timestamped Tuesday says the device was placed on the truck April 22 and stopped functioning April 28. The warrant says agents went to Manley's house Monday to provide notice of the court order authorizing the device.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre 10 hr Reality 9
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... 12 hr spocko 78
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... Mon Ticoca 4
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
Sandra Sexton May 10 Jace 1
News Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg... May 7 They cannot kill ... 2
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC