The Latest: GPS placed on truck of victim's brother in Ohio
An arrest warrant says investigators placed a GPS device on the truck of the brother of one of eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre. The arrest warrant for James Manley timestamped Tuesday says the device was placed on the truck April 22 and stopped functioning April 28. The warrant says agents went to Manley's house Monday to provide notice of the court order authorizing the device.
