Teradja Mitchell, a five-star LB, reportedly torn between Ohio State, Florida State, will decide ...
There was some buzz that five-star linebacker Teradja Mitchell of Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan Catholic was potentially going to commit to Ohio State after his unofficial visit in early April. According to Chris Kirschner, an Alabama recruiting reporter from SECCountry.com , Mitchell is torn between Ohio State and Florida State and is planning to make his decision at the end of May or in early June.
