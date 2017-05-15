Teacher accused of fighting student, charged with assault
A teacher at an alternative high school in Ohio accused of fighting with a student has been charged with assault. The Vindicator reports the teacher at Life Skills High School in Youngstown was issued a summons and ordered to report to court on Tuesday.
