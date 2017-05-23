Talk it out: Should Ohio tap its rainy day fund to fight opioid crisis?
Two lawmakers in the Ohio Senate want to tap the state's rainy day fund to better tackle the opioid crisis in Ohio. The two Democrats want to increase treatment options, drug prevention education and better collect data on the local level to guide where the money is spent.
