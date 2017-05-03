Suspected Zika case puts Ohio neighborhood on mosquito alert
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people. The Springfield News-Sun reports the Clark County Combined Health District is awaiting test results for a man who had symptoms of the virus after visiting a Zika hot spot that officials aren't naming.
