Storms Bring Tornadoes, Flash Floods, Evacuations in Midwest
Heavy rainfall that sparked flash flooding in Fort Wayne, Ind., forced motorists to flee submerged cars and prompted the evacuation of about 20 homes in the northeastern Indiana city. And in Ohio, authorities say tornadoes that touched down in three southwest Ohio counties caused damage while 15 people trapped by flooding had to be rescued from a park.
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo...
|3 hr
|ardith
|4
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|11 hr
|whooooo
|4
|BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax
|Thu
|Lighton
|1
|Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape
|Wed
|Daren Meddock
|1
|White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors ...
|95
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors ...
|7
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|Wed
|whooooo
|5
