State legislature accused of assault on home-rule
As Republicans have widened their control over the Ohio General Assembly, bills that seem to chip away at municipalities' home-rule power have increased. An amendment introduced in the state budget bill to take away Toledo's ability to protect children from lead paint poisoning is the latest instance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
