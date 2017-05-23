Southwest Ohio damaged by tornadoes, ...

Southwest Ohio damaged by tornadoes, flooding traps 15

Authorities say tornadoes that touched down in three southwest Ohio counties have caused damage while 15 people trapped by flooding had to be rescued from a park. Suspected tornado damage was reported Wednesday night in Clark, Greene and Miami counties.

