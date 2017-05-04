Slain Ohio inmate was apparently attacked by another inmate
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it's investigating the death of an inmate who was apparently attacked by another inmate at a prison. A patrol report says Melvin Green received serious injuries to his head Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, about 95 miles southwest of Cincinnati.
