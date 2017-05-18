Slain 16-year-old Ohio boy was shot more than 10 times
An Ohio coroner says a 16-year-old Toledo boy found dead near a backyard shed was shot more than 10 times, including twice in the chest. Police believe Todd Davis was killed sometime Monday night.
