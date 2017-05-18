Slain 16-year-old Ohio boy was shot m...

Slain 16-year-old Ohio boy was shot more than 10 times

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

An Ohio coroner says a 16-year-old Toledo boy found dead near a backyard shed was shot more than 10 times, including twice in the chest. Police believe Todd Davis was killed sometime Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pridestaff drug test 2 hr Dan 3
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... 19 hr Geezer Files 79
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre Tue Reality 5
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... May 15 Ticoca 4
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
Sandra Sexton May 10 Jace 1
News Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg... May 7 They cannot kill ... 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC