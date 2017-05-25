Ryan: Lawmakers will meet new debt de...

Ryan: Lawmakers will meet new debt deadline

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

House Speaker Paul Ryan is assuring investors that Congress will meet a new deadline to increase the government's borrowing authority and avert an economy-quaking default on U.S. obligations. Ryan said Thursday that "the debt ceiling issue will get resolved."

