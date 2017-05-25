Ryan: Lawmakers will meet new debt deadline
House Speaker Paul Ryan is assuring investors that Congress will meet a new deadline to increase the government's borrowing authority and avert an economy-quaking default on U.S. obligations. Ryan said Thursday that "the debt ceiling issue will get resolved."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Ulysses G
|147
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Wed
|xoxoxo
|5
|Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|7
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|May 20
|tomin cali
|4
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|May 20
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|May 19
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|May 19
|tina anne
|80
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC