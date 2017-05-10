Rid Ohio budget of property-tax-appeal poison pill: editorial
In this 2011 file photo, attorney Todd Sleggs, left, speaks on behalf of property owner Harry Davis, center, during a hearing with the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision as Davis tried to get this property value reassessed. Megan Roberts, an attorney representing the Richmond Heights school board, is at right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|5 min
|Red Crosse
|30
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|13 hr
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Sandra Sexton
|May 10
|Jace
|1
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|May 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC