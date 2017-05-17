Republican lawmaker joins race to be ...

Republican lawmaker joins race to be Ohio elections chief

Two-term Sen. Frank LaRose, of Hudson, is campaigning to replace Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted , who is term-limited and running for governor. Fourth-term GOP Rep. Dorothy Pelanda, of Marysville, and Democratic Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Garrettsville, also previously announced bids to replace Husted next year.

