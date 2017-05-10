Prosecutor: Woman gave autistic daughter lethal insulin dose

An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors say she gave her autistic 21-year-old daughter a fatal dose of insulin and did not call for help. The News-Herald reports Sandra Speck, of Eastlake, pleaded guilty Monday and will be sentenced June 19. Prosecutor Rocco DiPierro says he'll recommend she serve no more than four years.

