Prosecutor: Texts in teacher sex case deleted 8 mins ago

Areal Flood Advisory issued May 24 at 6:33PM EDT expiring May 24 at 9:30PM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Ohio Flash Flood Warning issued May 24 at 5:54PM EDT expiring May 24 at 8:30PM EDT in effect for: Butler, Hamilton Flash Flood Warning issued May 24 at 5:43PM EDT expiring May 24 at 8:45PM EDT in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin Flash Flood Warning issued May 24 at 5:43PM EDT expiring May 24 at 8:45PM EDT in effect for: Switzerland Flash Flood Warning issued May 24 at 5:25PM EDT expiring May 24 at 8:30PM EDT in effect for: Butler, Hamilton Flash Flood Watch issued May 24 at 5:07PM EDT expiring May 25 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne Flash Flood Watch issued May 24 at 5:07PM EDT expiring May 25 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton Flash Flood Watch issued May 24 at ... (more)

