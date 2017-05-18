Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'
This June 22, 2015, file photo provided by the Columbus, Ohio, Division of Police shows the division's official portrait of Columbus, Ohio, police officer Bryan Mason. A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday, May 19, 2017 not to indict officer Bryon Mason in the September 2016 shooting of Tyre King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|7 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|17 hr
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|22 hr
|tina anne
|80
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Fri
|pamw
|61
|Pridestaff drug test
|Thu
|Dan
|3
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC