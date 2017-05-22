Police: Man arrested after 120 mph chase
Police say thrill seekers heading to an Ohio amusement park were arrested after leading officers on a 120 mph chase. Vermilion police told The Sandusky Register the 18-year-old driver was heading to Cedar Point on Saturday when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding.
