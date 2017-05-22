Police: Man arrested after 120 mph chase

Police: Man arrested after 120 mph chase

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Police say thrill seekers heading to an Ohio amusement park were arrested after leading officers on a 120 mph chase. Vermilion police told The Sandusky Register the 18-year-old driver was heading to Cedar Point on Saturday when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un... 23 hr Red Crosse 6
News Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin... May 20 tomin cali 4
News Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd... May 20 They cannot kill ... 3
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre May 19 Big B 8
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... May 19 tina anne 80
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
Pridestaff drug test May 18 Dan 3
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC