Police fire at stabbing suspect after pursuit
A stabbing suspect is recovering at a hospital after a police chase in Ohio that ended with officers shooting at him. Police say the 36-year-old man suffered minor injuries but it's not clear if he was hit by gunfire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|23 min
|spocko
|8
|Sandra Sexton
|Wed
|Jace
|1
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|May 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC