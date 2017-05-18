Plane landing at Ohio airport veers, ...

Plane landing at Ohio airport veers, hits trees; no one hurt

12 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

Authorities say a single-engine plane trying to land at a small airport in rural southern Ohio after an equipment malfunction veered off a runway and crashed into trees. The State Highway Patrol says none of the four people aboard the plane reported injuries after the crash Wednesday afternoon at the Vinton County Airport, roughly 50 miles southeast of Columbus.

