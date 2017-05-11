Pastors decry Ohio's lead-abatement plan

11 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Calling a provision to the Ohio House budget bill that gives all lead-abatement regulation control to the state "reckless" and "unjust," Toledo-area pastors Wednesday criticized the proposal they say limits the ability to protect Toledo's children through the city's lead-safe rental law. Nearly two dozen clergy and other community members voiced their opposition to an addition to the bill from State Rep. Derek Merrin that would give the state sole authority on lead abatement, possibly voiding Toledo's lead-safe rental law passed last year.

