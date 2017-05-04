Panel of ex-governors to talk opioid crisis at Harvard
Harvard University is convening four former governors at a forum to discuss their states' experiences grappling with the opioid addiction crisis and the impacts of actions being taken in Washington. The panel discussion Friday features Ted Strickland of Ohio, Linda Lingle of Hawaii, Jay Nixon of Missouri and Steven Beshear of Kentucky.
