OSHA proposes $280K fine for steel plant safety violations

11 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

A federal safety group says it has proposed a $280,000 fine against an Ohio steel plant for violations over lead exposure and hazards caused by unsafe machinery. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the proposed fine Friday against Republic Steel in Canton, which is 65 miles south of Cleveland.

Chicago, IL

