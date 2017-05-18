OSHA proposes $280K fine for steel plant safety violations
A federal safety group says it has proposed a $280,000 fine against an Ohio steel plant for violations over lead exposure and hazards caused by unsafe machinery. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the proposed fine Friday against Republic Steel in Canton, which is 65 miles south of Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|46 min
|Big Johnson
|2
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|8 hr
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|13 hr
|tina anne
|80
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|18 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|23 hr
|pamw
|61
|Pridestaff drug test
|Thu
|Dan
|3
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC