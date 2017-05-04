Ohio woman arrested after multiple threats made on Facebook
Police in Minerva in northeastern Ohio say they received more than 100 phone calls and three dozen complaints from people in three different counties following the threats made beginning on Tuesday. Minerva Police Chief Chris Miller told the Repository that worried parents pulled their children out of elementary school after the woman threatened to kill the students.
