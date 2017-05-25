Ohio tornadoes damage businesses, interrupt graduation
Tornadoes that swept through southwest Ohio tossed drainage pipes through the glass windows of a motorcycle shop and heavily damaged a handful of homes. Some of the heaviest damage was in the community of Park Layne just northeast of Dayton, where a gas station was destroyed.
