Ohio Supreme Court Justice faces misc...

Ohio Supreme Court Justice faces misconduct investigation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

More than 51 groups and individuals seek a disciplinary counsel investigation of Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy for a potential ethics breach. The coalition says Kennedy violated the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct by speaking before Greater Toledo Right to Life in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre 1 hr Reality 9
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... 2 hr spocko 79
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... Mon Ticoca 4
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
Sandra Sexton May 10 Jace 1
News Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg... May 7 They cannot kill ... 2
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,778 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC