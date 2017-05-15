Ohio Supreme Court Justice faces misconduct investigation
More than 51 groups and individuals seek a disciplinary counsel investigation of Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy for a potential ethics breach. The coalition says Kennedy violated the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct by speaking before Greater Toledo Right to Life in March.
