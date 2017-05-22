Ohio serial killer of 11 women appeals to US Supreme Court
A Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home has appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court. At issue are arguments by 57-year-old Anthony Sowell over the closure of an evidence hearing during his trial and his rejected offer to plead guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un...
|16 hr
|Red Crosse
|6
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|May 20
|tomin cali
|4
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|May 20
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|May 19
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|May 19
|tina anne
|80
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
|Pridestaff drug test
|May 18
|Dan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC