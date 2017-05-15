Ohio prosecutor: Officer's Confederate flag T-shirt relevant

In this July 19, 2015, file photo, Ray Tensing arrives at court on the fourth day of jury deliberations in his murder trial, in Cincinnati. Prosecutors in Ohio say a T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem worn by Tensing, a white police officer, under his uniform is relevant evidence for countering his claim that he feared for his life when he shot Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.