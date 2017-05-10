Ohio police chief, 2 nursing home employees killed by gunman
The police chief of an Ohio village and two nursing home employees were killed Friday by a gunman who was later found dead inside the care facility, a sheriff said. Disario, 36, had only been on the job for about three weeks, Thorp said.
