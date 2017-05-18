Ohio mother suspect in shooting of 2 children in head
Two young children are fighting for their lives after both were shot in the head, police say, and their mother has been taken into custody, according to reports. The children, an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy, are in critical condition at Dayton Children's Hospital, the Dayton Daily News reports .
