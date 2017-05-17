Ohio man gets prison for shooting at police dog, officers
A man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for charges related to shooting a police dog and firing at police officers. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 28-year-old Tyler Jones apologized Wednesday after pleading guilty to felonious assault and assaulting a police dog in a Cincinnati courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|Tue
|Reality
|5
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|Tue
|spocko
|78
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|Mon
|Ticoca
|4
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Sandra Sexton
|May 10
|Jace
|1
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|May 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC