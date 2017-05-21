Ohio judge haunted by decision to grant early release of man in deadly shootings
In this May 13, 2017 photo, Amanda Patterson, left, of Pataskala, Ohio, says a prayer with her sons, Connor, 4, foreground, and Samuel, 2, at a makeshift memorial outside the Kirkersville Police Department in Kirkersville, Ohio. Kirkersville police chief Steven DiSario, nurse's aide Cindy Krantz and nurse Marlina Medrano were shot and killed Friday, by Medrano's ex-boyfriend, Thomas Hartless, 43. Hartless was later found dead inside the nursing home where Medrano worked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|4
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|Sat
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|Fri
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|Fri
|tina anne
|80
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Fri
|pamw
|61
|Pridestaff drug test
|Thu
|Dan
|3
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC