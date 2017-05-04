Ohio House Relaxes Oversight of Online Charter Schools
A northeast Ohio lawmaker was one of a dozen House Republicans who voted against the two-year, $63.7 billion state budget this week. WKSU's Jeff St.Clair reports that changes to charter school oversight is one of the reasons behind Kristina Roegner's no vote.
