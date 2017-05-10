Ohio House passes bill allowing cheaper alternatives to EpiPen
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Derek Merrin, will allow pharmacists, with their patient's consent, to substitute the EpiPen prescribed by a doctor to a less expensive alternative. "This bill will ensure patients receive epinephrine at the best available price and increase access to a life-saving medication," Rep. Merrin said.
