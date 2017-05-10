Ohio House passes bill allowing cheap...

Ohio House passes bill allowing cheaper alternatives to EpiPen

15 hrs ago

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Derek Merrin, will allow pharmacists, with their patient's consent, to substitute the EpiPen prescribed by a doctor to a less expensive alternative. "This bill will ensure patients receive epinephrine at the best available price and increase access to a life-saving medication," Rep. Merrin said.

