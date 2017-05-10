Ohio Father Can Withdraw Guilty Plea ...

Ohio Father Can Withdraw Guilty Plea In Toddlera s Drowning

A judge in Ohio says a man serving a life sentence for drowning his son can withdraw the guilty plea he made 10 years ago.

Chicago, IL

