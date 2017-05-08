Ohio EPA orders Rover pipeline builde...

Ohio EPA orders Rover pipeline builder to pay $431,000 for violations

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Energy Transfer, the company building the Rover natural gas distribution pipeline, to pay $431,000 for water and air pollution violations at various locations across the state. In its order issued Friday, OEPA also instructed Energy Transfer to submit plans to address potential future releases and restore impacted wetlands along the $4.2 billion underground pipeline route, which stretches from Washington County in southeastern Ohio to Defiance County in the northwest.

