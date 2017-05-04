Ohio elections chief Jon Husted joins...

Ohio elections chief Jon Husted joins 2018 race for governor

14 hrs ago Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

The Republican from southwest Ohio becomes the second Republican to join the 2018 gubernatorial field in what is expected to be a crowded race to replace GOP Gov. John Kasich, who's term-limited. Husted's official announcement at the University of Dayton, his alma mater, is being followed by a campaign tour across the state.

