Ohio coroners need more funding with drug deaths on rise
With the body count from overdose deaths rising rapidly in Ohio, Attorney General Mike DeWine says it's time county coroners get some help paying for autopsies. DeWine said at the Ohio State Coroners Association annual meeting in Dublin today that the state should help counties pay for autopsies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|35 min
|Erl
|41
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|23 hr
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Sandra Sexton
|May 10
|Jace
|1
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|May 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC