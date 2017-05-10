Ohio coroners need more funding with ...

Ohio coroners need more funding with drug deaths on rise

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

With the body count from overdose deaths rising rapidly in Ohio, Attorney General Mike DeWine says it's time county coroners get some help paying for autopsies. DeWine said at the Ohio State Coroners Association annual meeting in Dublin today that the state should help counties pay for autopsies.

