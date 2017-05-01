Ohio city takes down basketball star's signs after 2 stolen
Signs featuring Duke University basketball star Luke Kennard have been taken down from the main entrances to his Ohio hometown after two were stolen. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the thefts prompted Franklin city officials to remove the remaining three signs honoring the former Franklin High School star and Duke standout.
