Ohio children reportedly shot by mother die in hospital, reports say
Two young children died Sunday night after police say they were shot in the head last week by their mother, reports say. Khmorra Helton, 8, and Kaiden Helton, 6, had been in critical condition at Dayton Children's Hospital since Thursday, when they were found in the front yard of their home, the Dayton Daily News reports .
