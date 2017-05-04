Ohio bill would ban most abortions after 13 weeks
Senate Bill 145 would ban dilation and evacuation, an abortion method typically used between 13 and 24 weeks of pregnancy. Its sponsors are Republican Sens. Matt Huffman of Lima and Steve Wilson of Maineville.
