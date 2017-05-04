No charges against Ohio police officer who shot man during attack

An Ohio county grand jury voted not to bring charges against a campus police officer who fatally shot a Somali immigrant who had injured 11 people in a car and knife attack last year, county prosecutor said on Thursday. The Franklin County Grand Jury in Columbus ruled late Wednesday that no crime was committed on Nov. 28, 2016, when Ohio State University Police Officer Alan Horujko shot Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a 20-year-old Muslim student at the Columbus, For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.