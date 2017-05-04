No charges against Ohio police office...

No charges against Ohio police officer who shot man during attack

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

An Ohio county grand jury voted not to bring charges against a campus police officer who fatally shot a Somali immigrant who had injured 11 people in a car and knife attack last year, county prosecutor said on Thursday. The Franklin County Grand Jury in Columbus ruled late Wednesday that no crime was committed on Nov. 28, 2016, when Ohio State University Police Officer Alan Horujko shot Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a 20-year-old Muslim student at the Columbus, For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... Wed Humanspirit 1
News Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute Apr 30 Coon Path 2
News Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12) Apr 30 Crepey Skin 26
News Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10) Apr 29 Jon Snout 188
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Apr 27 They cannot kill ... 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC